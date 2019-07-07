Two arrested in Bognor car park on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon

Two men have been arrested by police in Bognor on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, a spokesman confirmed.

Officers carried out a proactive stop patrolling Morrison's Car Park in Bedford Street, Bognor, yesterday evening, a spokesman for Arun Police said on Twitter.

As a result, two males are now in custody on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, police said.

A third man is in custody on a warrant being recalled to prison, according to police.

