Topless man arrested on suspicion of exposing himself in Chichester

A ‘topless’ man who allegedly exposed himself in the middle of Chichester in broad daylight before running from police was eventually arrested.

Unemployed Rory Patrick McGrail, 36, of Osborne Crescent, Chichester, was arrested on suspicion of fighting in a public place, public indecency and possession of a wire brush with metal blade on Monday, April 23, Sussex Police said.

An eyewitness, who didn’t want to be named, said they saw a man embroiled in a verbal fight with two men on East Street at around 3.30pm and then saw him soon after ‘now topless and sprinting down North Street’ trying to hide in an alleyway near Caffe Nero.

The witness said: “The man was caught by two policemen who ran out from Lion Street obviously looking for him.

“The guy running away seemed to think the whole thing was quite funny.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said McGrail was due to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, April 25), on three charges:

Using or threatening unlawful violence towards another with conduct as such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.

In a public place committed an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner.

Possession in a public place a bladed article, namely a wire brush with a metal blade attached.