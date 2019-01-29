Sussex community takes a stand against knife crime after Jimmy’s death

The Sussex community came together on Saturday to take a stand against knife crime following the death of James ‘Jimmy’ Fitzgerald.

The 29-year-old died in an ambulance on his way to hospital after being stabbed on Friday, December 21, last year.

Two men charged with his murder have since appeared in court.

Dozens of people came together on Saturday at Barn Cottage Green in Haywards Heath, where the tragic stabbing took place, to ‘take a stand against people carrying knives’.

The ‘peaceful’ event was organised by Jimmy’s brother. Family friend Hannah Boyd said: “Somebody has lost their life through a mindless and cowardly act and our community have had enough.

“We really want to get the message out there that we don’t want this around here. The world has gone mad, more and more stabbings are happening every day.

“It just feels wrong that there are so many crimes like this happening and we just want to do something about it.

“We just really want to keep the message that knife crime is not the way to go and how tragic this event has been.”

Hannah said personalised balloons were released at the event ‘to remember Jimmy and all the good times that were shared’.

She added: “We had a really good turn out, however due to the horrendous weather, we were unable to release our lanterns.

“We lit some sparklers, released some personalised balloons and shared a silence and some memories of Jimmy instead as his brother was there and hadn’t been able to attend the other events. It was all in all a very worthwhile and emotional occasion.

“Jimmy was such a larger than life character and everyone knew him for this.”

