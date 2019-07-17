Statement released following Bognor knife-point robbery

A spokesman for Southern Co-op has issued a statement after staff were robbed at knife-point on Monday (July 15).

A man went into then Co-op on Rose Green Road at about 5.45pm on Monday, threatened staff with a knife and stole money from the till. A 40-year-old man was arrested.

Police tape around the Rose Green Co-op

A spokesman for Southern Co-op, which manages the branch, said: "We are working closely with Sussex Police and we would urge anyone with information relating to this incident to speak to the police.

"It is a sad fact that incidents such as these occur across the country and affect the whole retail sector. As a locally-owned co-operative, we are working towards combating the causes of incidents such as these as they clearly have a cost to us and an impact on our colleagues and the community.

"We will be continuing to offer support to local colleagues and we'd like to thank the wider community for their understanding during this difficult time."

Reader of The Observer were quick to show support for the staff members.

Commenting on Facebook, Vanessa Samaan Azmi said: "As someone who’s been in retail for seven years both on the shop floor and management. I am so so sorry!

Sending all my love and good thoughts to you all! Remember to take it easy!"

Judith Crisp said: "It’s so distressing for everyone involved and concerned for the welfare of those working in this store. Having previously worked in retail for over 30 years and being friends with shop owners that have been through ordeals such as this, I can truly empathise how frightened they are feeling.

"The impact on a small community can be devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with all those involved."

Chloe Deeble said: "Awful! Lots of elderly people use this shop. Worrying for them too."