Shoreham Airshow disaster: Date set for pre-inquest review

A date has been set for the next Shoreham Airshow crash pre-inquest review after investigators decided not to re-open an investigation.

West Sussex's Corner has set a date of Wednesday, January 29 for the next pre-inquest review around the 2015 tragedy, after the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) decided not to re-open an investigation into the causes of the crash.

The airshow memorial on the banks of the Adur

Eleven men were killed when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed onto the A27 near Shoreham Airport on August 22, 2015.

In March, pilot Andy Hill was found not guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence after his defence argued he had suffered 'cognitive impairment' while performing a loop-the-loop manoeuvre.

With the trial concluded, preparations for an inquest into the exact causes of the crash began, but in July a pre-inquest review was delayed as the AAIB decided whether to re-open its investigation, taking into account the effects of G-force and risk of cognitive impairment in a bid to deter future incidents.

At the time, Gerard Forlin, speaking on behalf of six of the families, argued it was better to wait until all the information was available before continuing.

“It gives us grave concern that there are planes flying in air shows where this could still be a factor,” he said.

“It could also go on to RAF display teams flying over other air shows or doing flybys. We want thoroughness and we want justice, rather than speed.”

Although the AAIB declined to re-open its investigation, the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed it will be conducting its own review into the causes of the tragedy.

In January's pre-inquest review, it is anticipated the coroner will be looking to set the dates of the final inquest.

The 11 who died in the air crash were:

• Maurice Rex Abrahams, 76 of Brighton

• Dylan Archer, 42 of Brighton

• Anthony David Brightwell, 53 of Hove

• Matthew Grimstone, 23 of Brighton

• Matthew Wesley Jones, 24 of Littlehampton

• James Graham Mallinson, 72 of Newick

• Daniele Gaetano Polito, 23 of Goring by Sea

• Mark Alexander Reeves, 53 of Seaford

• Jacob Henry Schilt, 23 of Brighton

• Richard Jonathan Smith, 26 of Hove

• Mark James Trussler, 54 of Worthing.