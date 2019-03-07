Shoreham Airshow crash trial jury deliberations to go into third day

The jury in the trial of Shoreham Airshow pilot Andy Hill will continue its discussions tomorrow.

Following seven weeks of evidence jurors retired to consider their verdict on Wednesday, and continued all day today.

Hill, 54, of Standon Road, Buntingford, is standing trial charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence. He denies the offences.

He was flying a Hawker Hunter jet in 2015 when it crashed onto the A27 leading to the deaths of 11 men.

The prosecution, led by Tom Kark QC, say that the tragedy was caused by 'pilot error'.

Mr Kark argued that Hill was 'cavalier' when it came to safety.

However Hill's defence barrister Karim Khalil QC argued that Hill was not in control of the jet during the flight, instead that he was cognitively impaired.

We will bring you the jury's verdict as soon as we have it.

The trial continues.