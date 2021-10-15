Several sheep killed in collision with cars and a lorry in Chichester
Several sheep were mown down in Chichester after a flock got loose on the A27.
According to police, some livestock were killed and a number of others were injured when they made their way onto the A27 at Chichester on Thursday (October 7).
Many of them were hit by cars and several more were hit when a lorry drove into them, police have said.
Officers are now appealing for information.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Several reports came in about what was described as a flock of sheep loose on the A27, several sheep were hit by cars and many more were seriously injured and/or killed when an HGV ran into them.
"Farmers, please be reminded that is their responsibility to ensure that that their livestock does not escape onto the highway."
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 0034 of 07/10.