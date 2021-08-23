Seafront flowerbed designed by Bognor Regis girl guide ‘ruined’

Council officials found the flowerbed ruined on Thursday morning. Situated on the seafront mounds the flowerbed was designed to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion and Poppy Day. It used red and white flowers to create a ‘100’ which honoured the armed forces charity, and was designed by a Bognor Regis girl guide as part of the Bognor Regis in Bloom competition earlier this year.

The winning designs, which beat out submissions from rainbow, brownie, guide and ranger groups all over town, were unveiled last month, but the flowers have since been pulled out at the flowerbed lies empty.

A spokesperson said Bognor Regis Town Council was ‘very disappointed’ by the news.

The flowerbed used to feature a deisgn which commemorated the 100th anniversary of The Royal British Legion

“The Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group are discussing whether or not anything can be replanted at this late stage in the season.