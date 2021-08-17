Police search for missing Ford prisoner

David Murray was sentenced to five years and six months in custody in March 2020 for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The prison service said the 27-year-old was due to return to HMP Ford by 7.45pm on July 30 after a being out on day release.

But police were informed by the prison that he had absconded.

Murray, formerly of Acre Close, Dover, Kent, had been due to go to Bognor and use public transport, but was seen in Worthing.

He is described as 5"9' with fair hair and blue eyes.