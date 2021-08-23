Police renew appeal for information about missing 16 year-old from Bognor Regis
Police are renewing their appeal for information about missing 16 year-old Thong Nguyen, who was first announced missing last week.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 4:39 pm
Concern for the missing teenager has been growing since he was last seen on August 12, at approximately 5pm.
He is Vietnamese and police have said he speaks very little English.
They have asked anyone with information about him, or who has seen him, to call 101 and quote the following serial number: 1354 of 12/08.