New throw rope on Felpham promenade reported stolen

The throw rope, which was one of three installed by Arun District Council earlier this year, was reported missing by the council foreshore officer last Wednesday (August 18).

Installed for the safety of visitors, the throw ropes were located at intervals along the Eastern stretch of beach and, after a 12 month trial period, were to become the responsibility of Felpham Parish Council.

“The best scenario is that it was an accident and that it will be returned,” said Felpham Parish Councillor George Grundy. “But if it was stolen then the perpetrator would seem to have no regard for the safety of our visitors or our residents.”

Crime news.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the rope is believed to have been stolen from the promenade on Tuesday, August 17. The case has since been filed.