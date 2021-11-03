Man robbed at knifepoint in Bognor Regis

The attack happened at about 2.30pm in Navi Avenue when the victim stopped to repair his bike.

He was then punched by a man who threatened him with a knife and made off with cash and medication.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Police tape

The suspect is described as white, about 6’, slim with short blonde hair worn in either a short pony tail or bun at back and was wearing a two tone green hooded top.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any CCTV or doorbell footage from the area.