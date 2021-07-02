Man charged with drink driving following Bognor Regis collision

Sussex Police, Bognor fire crews and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance service were all called to deal with a single vehicle collision in the town.

The driver was reported to be uninjured, but was found to be three times the legal limit and driving without insurance, police have said.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, who attended the scene, said the fact there were no injuries was 'nothing short of a miracle'.

Police stock

Tweeting about the incident yesterday, PC Van Der Wee said: "We’re on scene with @SECAmbulance and @BognorFire at a single vehicle crash in Bognor. The driver is uninjured but is on the way to the Police Station as he’s over twice the drink drive limit. #DriveSober #Fatal5

Providing and update today (Friday, July 2) He said: "The driver we arrested yesterday lunchtime spent the rest of the day in custody sobering up before being interviewed and charged with drink driving (3x the limit) and driving without insurance.