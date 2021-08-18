Man 'at large' after escape from Chichester Crown Court hearing

Police are renewing an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Che Isaacs-Neville.

On July 28, Isaacs-Neville was convicted in his absence of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; two counts of assault by beating; criminal damage; and theft of a motor vehicle.

An appeal for information on the 22-year-old’s whereabouts was issued, and he was arrested by officers in Hastings on Monday, August 16.

Che Isaacs-Neville, 22 is wanted by police

He was remanded in custody to appear before Chichester Crown Court on Wednesday (August 18).

During the hearing, Isaacs-Neville fled from the courtroom and despite an extensive search, was not found. He is now wanted for being unlawfully at large, in addition to the previous offences.

A woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody at this time.

Isaacs-Neville is known to have an address in the Forest Hill area of London, but is also believed to still frequent Hastings and Bexhill.