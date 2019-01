A man has been arrested under suspicion of kicking parked cars in Rustington.

Arun Police posted on Facebook that during the early hours of this morning, officers responded to a 999 call which reported a man kicking parked cars and causing damage to some fencing down Hawthorn Close, Rustington.

Sussex Police

The suspect was later arrested by police.

According to Arun Police, he is currently in custody waiting to be interviewed.