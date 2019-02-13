Man arrested after property is searched near Bosham by Serious Organised Crime Unit

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a property near Bosham this afternoon (Wednesday), Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said officers from the Surrey and Sussex Police Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), supported by local officers, seized approximately 100 cannabis plants at an address in Newells Lane.

Police on the scene

A spokesman added: "A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis."

Earlier today, a 54-year-old man was arrested in a car near Boxgrove after a similar search warrant was executed at a non-residential address in Portsmouth, police confirmed.

The spokesman said: "On the same day SOCU officers, supported by officers from Hampshire Constabulary, executed a search warrant at a non-residential address in Southampton Road, Portsmouth.

"A quantity of what is believed to be cocaine was seized and a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.



"A 54-year-old man was arrested in a car near Boxgrove in West Sussex on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply."



Police said all three men are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

