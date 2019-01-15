Man arrested after police searching Bognor property find stolen steering wheels

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police searched a Bognor property finding stolen steering wheels, police have said.

Police arrested two other men aged 34 and 24 on suspicion of stealing the steering wheels from cars around Hove.

At 3am today, (January 15) police officers on patrol spotted a car containing three men being drive in New Church Road Hove. Police said the officers became suspicious of the occupants and stopped the car. In the car were found two steering wheels from BMWs.

Detective Sergeant James Meanwell said; "This was good work by two alert patrolling officers which we think may have nipped this particular activity in the bud."

On the night of Sunday to Monday, 13 to 14 January, parked BMWs had been broken into and had steering wheels stolen in the following locations;

Denmark Villas

Southwick Green

Arundel Street

Adelaide Crescent

Brunswick Place

Adelaide Crescent

Sharpthorne Close

On the night of Monday to Tuesday, 14 to 15 January, prior to the arrests, steering wheels had been stolen from parked BMWs in the following locations;

Roman Road

Goldstone Villas

Langdale Gardens

St Heliers Ave