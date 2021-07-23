Longford Road closed as police arrest man suspected of making death threats
A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill earlier today (July 23).
Police attended a property on Longford Road at around 10.34 this morning, arresting a 52-year-old man on suspicion of making threats to kill and sending via public communication a message an offensive/ indecent/obscene/ menacing message.
When officers arrived at the scene, they established a temporary road closure as a safety precaution, but it has since been lifted and a spokesperson has said there is no cause for concern to the wider public.
The 52-year-old remains in custody at this stage and the investigation is set to continue.