Long-standing animal rescue centre owner 'gutted' after break-in

A total of 60 chickens were stolen from an animal rescue centre last night, whose owner has been left 'gutted'.

Irene Clarke, 57, has run The Old Gardens Animal Rescue Centre in Sidlesham since 2002, and it comes as the fourth break-in she has had to deal with in that time.

Irene Clarke with 'Pixie' the pony in 2012

She said: "I came in this morning at 7.45 and realised we had been broken into overnight.

"They took the padlock off the shed and stole 60 chickens, their crates and packets of food.

"It is the fourth time we have been broken into."

Irene, who lives in Portsmouth, said she had originally been a joint owner of the company alongside her brother, until his death at the age of just 44 in 2009.

She added: "I've owned the business for 17 years. I built it up from scratch with my brother until he died ten years ago.

"We started it from nothing, it was just a bit of wasteland. I've ran it on my own ever since with the help of a couple of volunteers and my good friend Dave (Cassam).

"This break-in is horrible and gutting really."