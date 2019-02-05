Some of the criminals jailed in Sussex in January

Locked up in January - 15 of the most high profile criminals jailed in Sussex last month

A couple who inflicted horrible injuries to a baby boy, a driver who caused the death of a teenager in a high-speed crash and a man who savagely murdered a homeless man with a stone slab are just some of criminals jailed in Sussex last month.

Here is a roundup of some of the most serious sentencings in Sussex in January. All sentencing details accurate at time of convictions.

Sergio Lemori brutally murdered a rough sleeper in Brighton in an unprovoked attack with a stone slab. The 33-year-old, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 25 years.
Picture: Sussex Police
A woman who set fire to a well-known homeless man's bedding in Worthing in a 'shocking' attack was jailed for arson. Lyndsay Dewey, 41, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of arson and was jailed for 32 months.
Picture: Sussex Police
Aleksandra Kopinska, 22, and Adam Jendrzeczak, 32, both unemployed, of Sackville Road, Hove were jailed for eight years for child cruelty.
Picture: Sussex Police
Former Uckfield town councillor James Anderson, 34, of Michelham Road, Uckfield, was sentenced to 32 months' in prison for six sexual offences involving three teenage girls.
Picture: Sussex Police
