HM Courts Service: Results list for February 12 to 19, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 12 to 19, 2018.

Peter Dunn, 48, of Hunston Road, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on November 11, 2017; and using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause distress in Chichester on November 20, 2017. He was also given two restraining orders and must pay £100 compensation, £85 vicim surcharge, £85 costs.

Arron Foden, 35, of Millfield Close, Chichester, was fined £130 and must pay £70 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to report as instructed on December 5 and 20, 2017.

David Binns, 72, of Lidsey Road, Woodgate, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (67mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on January 23, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Ricky Kilshaw, 28, of Hilary House, Park Road, Bognor Regis, was jailed for eight weeks and must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting driving while disqualified in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on October 21, 2017. He was jailed for eight weeks and disqualified from driving for 17 months after admitting drug-driving (6.9ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on October 21, 2017. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

John Mangan, 36, of Kingsham Avenue, Chichester, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Kingsham Road, Chichester, on January 24, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Diego Malela, 25, of Maitland Park Road, Camden, was fined £185 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A283 Petworth on July 15, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Vitalijs Burmistrovs, 31, of Barnfield Drive, Chichester, was fined £408 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Walberton on January 28, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Sam Waltham, 23, of Freshbrook Road, Lancing, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (92 cocaine) in Rosemary Drive, Shoreham, on November 17, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 36 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (800 benzoylecgonine) in Rosemary Drive, Shoreham, on November 17, 2017, no separate penalty.

Ian Arcedeckne-Butler, 31, of Wedgwood Way, Waterlooville, was fined £369 and must pay £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (77mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Torton Hill Road, Arundel, on January 25, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Ben Perriam, 23, of Stancomb Avenue, Ramsgate, was fined £80 and must pay £40 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting causing £40 damage to a mobile phone in Hambrook on October 30, 2017.

Jack Asling, 30, of Sutherland Court, Sutherland Close, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Bognor Regis on November 4, 2017.

Philip Ainscow, 29, of Hatherleigh Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £272 and must pay £77 victim surcharge, £775 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required in West Ashling on April 18, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Nathan Hutchesson, 46, of Newcome Road, Portsmouth, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (127mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in the Avenue de Chartres multi-storey car park, Chichester, on December 15, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £620 costs, and was disqualified from driving for six months.

Nathan Crane, 33, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on August 26, 2017.

Samuel Mee, 21, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a room and door at Meadowfield Hospital, Worthing, on November 30, 2017.

Graham Minto, 44, of Wildham Lane, Stoughton, was fined £80 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (237mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Hares Lane, Chichester, on November 2, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Graham Pay, 61, of Bayview Court, Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting possessing cannabis in Bognor Regis on September 28, 2017.

Stanley Robinson, 70, of Red Ridges, Kings Parade, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis, on January 31, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Daniel Jones, 36, of Upton Brooks, Barnham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a car door in Yapton on August 30, 2017.

Louie Bowditch, 24, of Lansdowne Street, Hove, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 5am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm. He must pay £8,000 compensation.

Daniel Whitmarsh, 37, of Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting carrying a lock knife without good reason in Bishop Place, Tangmere, on January 2, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Taryn Wickens-Fellick, 24, of Charlotte House, Macklin Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on December 24, 2017; assault by beating in Bognor Regis on October 8, 2017; and causing £338 damage to a freezer and stock at The Bognor Cockle on October 8, 2017. He must pay £338 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.