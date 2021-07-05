Ashleigh Partridge, 33, of Kimbridge Road, East Wittering, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting, under the single justice procedure, driving when he was in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle in St John’s Street, Chichester, on June 16, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Harry Thomas, 20, of Caffyns Rise, Billingshurst, was fined £233 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Slinfold on March 11, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Abigail Cooper, 34, of The Chantrys, Farnham, was fined £135 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (238ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A284 Arundel on August 4, 2020. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Taiwo Alegbe, 33, of Cornflower Close, Chichester, was fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £95.84 vehicle excise back duty, after being found guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Wheatley, Bracknell, on October 12, 2018.

Hello Skips, of Church Lane, Oving, was fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £175 vehicle excise back duty, after being found guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Victoria Road North, Portsmouth, on August 19, 2019.

Steven Morley, 51, of Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester, was fined £150 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Stocks Lane, East Wittering, on May 5, 2020. He was also fined £150 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Stocks Lane, East Wittering, on May 10, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with three points for each offence.