High value painting stolen from Chichester property was part of bigger haul

An expensive piece of art stolen from a property in Chichester was part of a much larger haul, police have said.

Read the original story here: Theft of high value painting between Bognor and Chichester sparks police hunt

The high value painting. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Police announced on Tuesday this week they were on the hunt for a high value painting which they believe was stolen from a static residential caravan in Lidsey Road, Chichester, between February 14 and Monday March 3.

It has since been revealed the high value painting had been stolen along with a number of items including two Samsung televisions, two lamps, ornaments and clothing. Police are unable to give the value of the painting.

In an appeal, Chichester Police tweeted: "Can you help us locate this high value painting that was stolen from Lidsey Road, #Chichester between 14/2/19 and 1/3/19. Please contact us and quote reference 47190034317 if you have any information. Thank you."

