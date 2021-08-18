Four arrested after reports of criminal behaviour in Bognor Regis

Police were called to Bognor Regis town centre on Monday (August 16) after receiving a number of reports of criminal behaviour.

Among the reports were two assaults and a many venues in the town decided to shut in the interest of public safety, police have said.

The incidents were said to have involved a group from an 'unauthorised encampment' in Belmont Street and on Tuesday (August 17), police powers were used to evict the group.

Arrest stock image

Chichester and Arun District Commander Jon Carter said: “We were called in the late afternoon and early evening on Monday, August 16, to a number of reports of alleged criminal behaviour in Bognor town centre.

“The alleged behaviour related to a small number of people believed to be from an unauthorised encampment that was present in Belmont Street at the time.

“Our officers attended and four arrests were made, which resulted in a calming of the situation.”

Chief Inspector Carter added: “The following morning, I authorised the use of police powers to evict the unauthorised encampment from Belmont Street from that location.