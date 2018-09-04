Dog bites seven-year-old girl in Bognor

A child has been bitten by a dog in a Bognor park, police have said.

Sussex Police say they received a report that a seven-year-old girl was bitten by a dog in Avisford Park on Saturday (September 1) evening.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “The seven-year-old girl was bitten at around 7.15pm while playing causing a puncture wound to the back of her leg.

“The owner walked off with the dog after briefly speaking to the victim’s mum.

“The dog, which was on a lead, was described as possibly a French bulldog, black with a white chest. The man was muscular with a tattoo around his collar bone, a shaved head and a beard and was with two children.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information on it, is asked to contact Sussex Police online at www.sussex.police.uk, or to call 101, quoting serial 1104 of 01/09.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org