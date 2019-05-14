Cyclist 'beyond gutted' after theft of beloved bike from outside Barnham Railway Station

A cyclist has been left 'distraught' after the theft of his bike which took him through Asia for charity.

Tom Walters, who cycled 2,500 miles through Asia with his friend Morgan Calton in 2015, said the bike he undertook the epic challenge with was stolen from outside Barnham Railway Station on Thursday last week (May 9).

He said: "I am beyond gutted. The bike has massive sentimental value. [I am] distraught.

"Lots of people get their bike stolen but this one is particularly special. I cycled over 100 miles a day for three weeks in South East Asia, raising over £10,000 for [mental health charity] Mind."

Tom, 35, a media relations manager at the University of Sussex in Brighton, said the bike has more recently been his means of getting to work, and had left it outside Barnham station in the same spot every day for three years.

He added: "I also keep it secured with a really good lock, under a CCTV camera.

Tom Walters has been left 'beyond gutted' after the theft of his beloved bike

"It is highly unlikely I'll get it back. It makes me sick to the stomach and feels like a sense of loss.

"It's only an inanimate object but it feels like I've lost a dog. It would be amazing if I could get it back."

Tom said the theft is under police investigation.

When approached for comment, a spokesman for British Transport Police (BTP) said: "BTP are investigating a reported bike theft at Barnham station on Thursday, May 9.

The bike took Tom 2,500 miles through Asia for charity

"Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 6106 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting ref 1900039475."