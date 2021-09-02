Criminals who moved drugs from London to Bognor Regis sentenced to 32 years in prison

On August 28 last year, officers from Sussex Police and Metropolitan Police executed two Misuse of Drugs Act warrants, one at Pittman Gardens in Ilford, East London and the other at Berrymill Close, Bognor Regis.

Approximately 700 grams of Class A drugs, with a street value of £66,000 were recovered from the Ilford address, and three men were arrested: Liban Abdulle, Abubaker Sahal and Igors Gogu.

Police also uncovered a ‘deal line phone’ at the address, which controlled what was known as the ‘Henry’ drugs line, selling heroin and crack cocaine on the streets of West Sussex.

Holly Gittings, 23, and Adam Braggs, 33

Two more people- Holy Gittings and Adam Braggs (pictured)- were arrested from the Bognor Regis address, having been discovered with more than 1,000 wraps of Class A drugs, with a potential street value of around £12000.

Police also recovered a car used by the group to transport drugs from Ilford to Bognor.

All five were sentenced at Lewes Crown Court for being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Liban Abdulle, 30, from Pittman Gardens in Ilford, was out on prison licence when detained at the flat and has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

Drugs recovered from the Bognor Regis address

Abubaker Sahal, also 30, of Leystone Road, Stratford, was sentenced to eight and a half years imprisonment.

Igors Gogu, 37, from Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, while Adam Braggs, 33, from Berrymill Close, Bognor Regis, was sentenced to 35 months.

Holly Gittings, 23, from Lewisham, received a six and a half year prison sentence.

With the exception of Gogu, who was found guilty after a two day trial at Guildford Crown Court on June 30, all involved offered guilty pleas prior to a trial.

Liban Abdulle, Abubaker Sahal and Igors Gogu

Sentencing the five, Judge Stephen Mooney described how Adbulle and Sahal oversaw the distribution crack cocaine and heroine onto the streets of Sussex. He said that class A drugs like these ‘wrecked lives and communities and had a corrosive effect on society’.