Police at Brighton station (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

Crimes committed at railway stations between Brighton and Portsmouth Harbour

The crime statistics for railway stations across the UK have been released for the past two years, so we’ve created a virtual journey between the busy Brighton and Portsmouth Harbour route.

We’ve provided the crime figures for all the main stations our readers may use, plus the passengers numbers. However, we should point out that travelling by train is still a very safe option. British Transport Police add that busy stations will inevitably generate more reported crime.

All crime: 2018 - 195 incidents; 2017 - 193 incidents. Passenger numbers 8,666,663

1. Brighton Railway Station

All crime: 2018 - 195 incidents; 2017 - 193 incidents. Passenger numbers 8,666,663
Eddie Mitchell
Eddie Mitchell
Buy a Photo
All crime: 2018 - 23 incidents; 2017 - 12 incidents. Passenger numbers 1,225,830

2. Hove Railway Station

All crime: 2018 - 23 incidents; 2017 - 12 incidents. Passenger numbers 1,225,830
Google Streetview
Google Streetview
Buy a Photo
All crime: 2018 - 5 incidents; 2017 - 0 incidents. Passenger numbers 118,229

3. Aldrington Railway Station

All crime: 2018 - 5 incidents; 2017 - 0 incidents. Passenger numbers 118,229
Google Streetview
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
All crime: 2018 - 13 incidents; 2017 - 17 incidents. Passenger numbers 574,657

4. Portslade Railway Station

All crime: 2018 - 13 incidents; 2017 - 17 incidents. Passenger numbers 574,657
Google Streetview
Google Streetview
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8