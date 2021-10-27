Chichester man dies following collision — man and woman arrested

The man had been cycling on the A286 Birdham Straight before a collision with a car at about 8.20pm.

A man and a woman, both aged 34, have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and police are now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Birdham, Chichester.

A286 Main Road. By Eddie Mitchell

"Officers were called to the A286 Main Road at around 8.20pm on Tuesday (October 26) to reports of a collision between a silver Vauxhall Zafira car and a pedal bike.

"The cyclist – a 26-year-old man from Chichester – sadly died at the scene.

"A 34-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They both remain in custody at this time.

"Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage.