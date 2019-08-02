Chichester man arrested following report of 'erratic driving'

A Chichester man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs after a report of erratic driving on Tuesday, according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers followed a car after receiving reports that it had been staggering around a car park in Midhurst before driving off in an 'erratic manner'.

A spokesman said: "A member of the public called police at 10.11pm having seen the man in the car park at Cocking Hill before driving off towards Singleton.

"His car was spotted a short time later and was stopped at Oving where he was arrested.

"A 31-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs and attempting to possess a controlled drug of Class B - ketamine. He was later released under investigation."

