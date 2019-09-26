Can you help police solve these crimes in the Chichester and Bognor Regis area?

A weekly crime bulletin from Sussex Police outlined a number of crimes across from Pagham to Pulborough.

Anyone with any information should contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting the four-digit reference number.

• A vehicle with a high powered light was seen to be searching farm land in Bosham Chichester at 10.30pm, a firearm was heard to be discharged. Whoever it was did not have permission to be on the land.

1335 of September 16.

• A tractor parked in a barn in Piggery Hall Lane West Wittering has had the glass to its door smashed. Replacement cost, £500.00.

1330 of September 17.

• A yard in Charlton, Chichester has been broken into. The intruders then disconnected the grab arm from the yard tractor and stole it. Replacement £5,000.00.

0277 of September 20.

• A farm in Sandy Lane Pulborough has been entered and 6 x 47 Kg propane gas bottles worth £550.00 were stolen. 4 were marked Flogas and 2 Calor Gas. A red van on a 09 plate was seen in the area that evening.

0135 of September 22.

• 17 vehicles parked in 6 different roads on the Mill Farm Estate Pagham were broken into overnight. At this moment we do not have a list of what was stolen.

0447 of September 18.