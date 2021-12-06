Can you help identify this man suspected of sexual assault in Bognor Regis?

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a young woman in Bognor have released an Efit of the man they want to trace.

The digital image comes after an appeal for information released on November 19.

The man is described as white, in his thirties, of a skinny build, with dark slicked back hair, a beard and a moustache. He was wearing a black hoody and black trainers, spoke with what appeared to be an Eastern European accent and may have had a lip piercing.

Have you seen this man?

The incident took place just after 3am on November 17, when the 19-year-old victim was walking along West Street, Bognor Regis, close to Market Street and Waterloo Square, when she was attacked by a man near the Sunken Gardens.

Detective constable Jill Stevens said: "This was a very concerning although isolated incident.