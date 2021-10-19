Breaking: Huge blaze spotted near Billingshurst

Ten pumps, including a water tanker, have been called to tackle a blaze in Five Oaks, north of Billingshurst this evening.

The fire has broken out at a single storey agricultural building used for wood storage in Haven Road.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said teams from Horsham, Cranley, Crawley, Dorking, Storrington, Billingshurst, Pains Hill and Turners Hill are at the scene, tackling the blaze.

The fire is in Five Oaks, north of Billingshurst. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The fire has broken out near the junction with the A29 Stane Street. As a result, part of the road is closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

One Billinghurst resident said: "We saw loads of fire engines heading through the village and up toward the Billingshurst Straight. The last one was a big water tanker."