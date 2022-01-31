Boy hospitalised following assault in Chichester school car park

Officers were called to Hunston Road at about 5.15pm on Saturday, January 22, after an assault by another group of boys - leaving one in hospital with injuries.

The incident took place in the car park of Chichester Free School and Sussex Police have now confirmed it is investigating and has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Sussex Police are investigating a report of an assault in Hunston Road, Chichester at about 5.15pm on Saturday, January 22.

South East Coast Ambulance Service

"Two boys reported being assaulted by other boys near Chichester Free School. A boy went to hospital with injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information should report it to the police online or call 101 and quote serial 999 of 22/01."

A spokesperson for Chichester Free School confirmed that an incident took place and said: "We are aware of an incident in Chichester at the weekend which ended up in our car park as the site was open.