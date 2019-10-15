Bosham residents warned to be vigilant after thieves target garages

Police have issued a warning to residents after two break-ins to garages in Bosham in the space of three days.

Chichester Police said reports were received of break-ins to garages in Stanbury Close, between Wednesday, October 9 and Saturday, October 12.

Its post on social media added: "Bikes have been targeted and stolen.

"Please take steps to protect possessions and report any suspicious activity."

Earlier this year, Sussex Police produced a handy guide on how to protect your home.

The tips included; Have a low front boundary; keep hedges and walls at the front of your house low (under one metre) so burglars have nowhere to hide; secure side gate; keep side gates locked at all times; have high side and rear boundaries with trellis and spiky defensive planting; keep hedges and keep walls and fences around your back garden high (over 1.8 metres).

