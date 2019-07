A woman arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle in Bognor has now been charged, according to Arun Police.

In a post on social media, police said a woman was arrested on June 6 on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle in Nyetimber Crescent.

Police

It added: "Natasha Cardwell, 35, of Chichester Road, Bognor has now been charged and will appear at Worthing Magistrates Court on July 26."