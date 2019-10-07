Bognor Regis pensioner arrested after seven-hour stand-off with armed police

A 72-year-old man was arrested by armed police near Bognor Regis' seafront last night (Sunday), Sussex Police has confirmed.

Albert Road was taped off after the incident, which police said began in Brazwick Avenue just after 6pm. See pictures from the scene here

Armed police closed off Albert Road on Sunday night

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "A 72-year-old man was arrested after the door and windows of a house in Bognor Regis were damaged on Sunday evening.



"Police were called to Brazwick Avenue just after 6pm where the glazed panels of a door, double glazed windows and a window on a car parked in the driveway were attacked and smashed.



"The man left the scene, but was located at an address in Albert Road shortly afterwards. He refused to allow police into the property, leading to a lengthy stand-off and the attendance of a police negotiator before he was detained at 1.50am."

Police said a pensioner, from Bognor, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remained in custody at 8.30am this morning (Monday, October 7).