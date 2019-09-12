Bognor man charged with theft and drug possession after shoplifting arrest

A man was due to appear in court today after being arrested at The Parade in Pagham on Tuesday evening, according to Arun Police.

In a post on social media, police said that, following a report of a shoplifter in a shop early on Tuesday evening, a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug and shoplifting. He remains in custody on Wednesday morning.

Police

Providing more information, a spokesperson said: "Paul Tulley, from Bognor Regis, was due to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court this morning, charged with theft and possession of a class B drug."

