Boat set on fire in Chichester nature reserve

Coastguard teams found the boat, which had washed up on the beach at Medmerry Nature reserve and set on fire by the owner, at 6.50pm yesterday evening (October 21).

After calling the fire service and informing the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, which operates the reserve, teams decided that, due to its location on a remote part of the nature reserve, it was best to let the boat burn out.

Counter pollution officers, as well as teams from Sussex Police were also on the scene.

Coatguard teams were called to reports of the vessel, which beached in the nature reserve that morning, earlier in the day

A spokesperson for the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team has advised citizens to 'steer clear and keep dogs on leads if walking on the beach at the Medmerry Nature Reserve, due to lots of debris which still remains, until the beach is cleared."