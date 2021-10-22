Boat set on fire in Chichester nature reserve
Coastguard teams and fire rescue officers were called to reports of a boat on fire in a Chichester nature reserve earlier today.
Coastguard teams found the boat, which had washed up on the beach at Medmerry Nature reserve and set on fire by the owner, at 6.50pm yesterday evening (October 21).
After calling the fire service and informing the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, which operates the reserve, teams decided that, due to its location on a remote part of the nature reserve, it was best to let the boat burn out.
Counter pollution officers, as well as teams from Sussex Police were also on the scene.
A spokesperson for the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team has advised citizens to 'steer clear and keep dogs on leads if walking on the beach at the Medmerry Nature Reserve, due to lots of debris which still remains, until the beach is cleared."
Coastguard teams had been paged to reports of the vessel earlier that morning, where they found it had washed up on beach, with no one onboard.