Overnight between October 19 and 20 a building under construction was broken into at Sea Drive, Bognor Regis, and several hand/power tools were stolen. Serial 0264 – 20/10/21.

At Waverley Road, Bognor Regis, in the early hours of October 20, entrance was gained to a secured vehicle and an untidy search was conducted and a pouch of tobacco stolen. Serial 1441 – 20/10/21.

A vehicle had its passenger side window smashed at Pulborough Way, Bognor Regis, overnight between October 22 and 23, and several personal items including a wallet and bank cards were stolen. Serial 0445 – 23/10/21.

The latest crimes from Arun police

At Arun Road, Bognor Regis, between October 22 and 24, a vehicle parked on the roadside had its passenger side wing mirror damaged. Serial 0480 – 24/10/21.

Three fence panels were damaged at the back of a property in North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, on the evening of October 21, by someone allegedly garden hopping. Serial 0867 – 25/10/21.

A cabin at a building site at Ford Lane, Yapton, was broken into and power tools stolen overnight between October 24 and 25. Serial 0238 – 25/10/21.

At Main Road, Yapton, overnight between October 23 and 24, a vehicle had both number plates stolen by being unscrewed. WP54ELX. Serial 0370 – 24/10/21.

Police received several reports of eggs being thrown at cars, property and street furniture in the area of Bilsham Road, Yapton, on the evening of October 22. Serial 1264 – 22/10/21.

At The Street, Walberton, in the early hours of October 25, a car had its back window smashed but nothing was reported stolen. Serial 0345 – 25/10/21.