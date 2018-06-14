Arrest after man stabbed in Bognor

A man in his 20s from Bognor Regis was taken to hospital with minor stab wounds after an altercation last night, according to police.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, at around 11pm yesterday (Wednesday June 13).

Officers had reports of a verbal and physical altercation occurring between a group of men, police said.

A police spokesman said an 18-year-old man from Bognor Regis has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.

Witnesses are asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference 1624 of 13/06.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.