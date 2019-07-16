Armed police descend on Wick house after two men found stabbed

Armed police have descended on a house in Wick after two men were found stabbed.

According to police, at 11.50pm on Wednesday (10 July) officers went to Wick in Littlehampton after reports that two men had been found with knife injuries near Clun Road.

Armed police in Wick

They were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries, which were not initially deemed as life threatening, and one of them was discharged from hospital shortly afterwards, police said.

After this, armed police went to a nearby property in Latham Close, Wick, where a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She was later released without charge, police said.

The immediate area was contained by police 'in order to ensure the public remained safe', a spokesman said, adding that armed officers were involved 'in view of the clear threat to life but there was no mention of firearms being present'.

Police believe the people involved are known to each other and that these were not random attacks.

Officers are still looking for those responsible for the attack.

The spokesman said: "Anyone with information can contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1829 of 10/07."