Armed police and negotiators called to Selsey incident

Officers were originally called to Bunn Leisure Caravan Park in Warner Lane yesterday evening after receiving reports of an altercation between two people. A 29-year-old Southampton woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.

The incident took a more serious turn when later that evening when a man made threats to harm himself and police officers at the scene, police have said.

Armed police and negotiators were called and a 29-year-old man, also from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Warner Lane. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

The pair remain in custody as police continue to investigate the incident.

Bunn Leisure confirmed there had been a 'domestic incident' at the site.

