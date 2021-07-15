Appeal for witnesses to find man who shouted abuse at a woman and her children
Arun Police are appealing for witnesses to a public order offence which took place in Bognor High Street yesterday (July 14) at around 9am.
The incident, which started near Waterloo Square and continued towards Subway on High Street, involved a man shouting obscenities at a woman and her two young children.
The police has asked anyone who saw anything and is willing to provide a statement to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0363 14/07.