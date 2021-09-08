Appeal for witnesses after sexual assault on Bognor beach

Police have released an appeal for information following a sexual assault on Bognor Regis beach

Police officers said the incident took place after 3.30am on Sunday (September 5).

The victim was a young woman who had been out with friends at the Sheiks nightclub in town, police said. She reported being sexually assaulted inside the nightclub during the evening, before the same man took her to the beach on the Esplanade close to the pier and she was again sexually assaulted.

Police have confirmed she is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Crime scene officers were at the beach in Bognor to gather evidence for an inquiry.

Police have described the suspect as a white man with short blond hair, 5’7” and is said to have been wearing a blue/green T-shirt, tight jeans and white socks.

District Commander, chief inspector Jon Carter said; “This is a serious offence, and I appreciate that it may cause some to be worried about their safety when out at night in Bognor.

“The investigation team will work tirelessly to identify the person involved in this matter and bring them to justice.

“Sussex Police are working with other partners to introduce new measures to keep the district safe.

“In addition, specific police patrol activity, and work with licensed venues is continuing to keep our area safe, especially during the late evening and night time.