A280 collision: Sussex woman tragically dies after three-vehicle collision

A woman from Sussex has tragically died following a collision in Angmering yesterday afternoon (January 17), according to police.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving three vehicles - an orange Suzuki, blue Honda and white Peugeot - at about 3.50pm on the A280.

Emergency services on the scene

Police said the driver of the Suzuki, a Worthing woman in her 40s, was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she sadly died from her injuries. Her next of kin have been informed.

Two children were passengers in the same vehicle, said police, and suffered serious injuries. They remain in a stable condition in Worthing Hospital.

The driver of the Honda and a passenger both suffered serious injuries and were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, said police.

The driver of the Peugeot was also taken to Worthing Hospital after sustaining minor injuries, police said.

Anybody who witnessed the collision is asked to report information either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Lumley.

