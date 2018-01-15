COUNTY NEWS: Rail lines reopened after man hit by train

Rail lines have been now reopened after a man was hit by a train at a West Sussex station.

British Transport Police were called to reports of a man hit by a train at Durrington railway station at 2.09pm, a spokesman said.

The man was treated by the ambulance service at the scene and has now been taken to hospital, confirmed the spokesman.

Rail lines between Worthing and Angmering have now been reopened.

Services had been be cancelled, delayed or revised throughout the afternoon following the incident.