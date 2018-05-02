Council confirms A259 cycle route work will take another month

Early June has been given as the expected completion date for the £2m Bognor to Littlehampton A259 cycle route project.

The update comes as the county council apologised for the ‘extra delays for traffic’ caused by the latest phase of construction work.

Speaking earlier this week a spokesperson said: “Current work includes replacing gullies, installing traffic signs and building a new traffic island, to accommodate cyclists, at the junction with Church Lane.

“For the safety of the workforce and public, there are the maximum three sets of temporary traffic lights on different sections of the A259 route from 8am to 4.30pm. However, the work adjacent to Climping Roundabout, that caused the recent disruption, will be complete by Wednesday.

“The project was met with unexpected, early challenges. Although extensive surveys were carried out before it started, fibre-optic cables were found, and continue to be found, a lot nearer ground-level than anticipated. However, by increasing the number of teams working on site we have continued to meet these challenges and are now in the final stages of the project, which we hope will be completed by early June.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and we will continue to do everything possible to try to minimise disruption.”

