Climate Strike: University of Chichester holds vigil in solidarity

A vigil has been held at the University of Chichester to mark the climate strike which is taking place across the world today (Friday September 20).

Lecturers and students voiced their support for the global climate strikes with a 30 minute solidarity climate stoppage.

Molly Maddock, Student Union Environmental Officer and Hugh Dunkerley, University and College Union Branch Secretary who both organised the action

People gathered on both campuses to hear about the climate crisis and the ways in which we can all lend our voices to make change happen.

Molly Maddocks, Student Union Environmental Officer, made a passionate call for all at the University to play their part in making sure today's students have a safe and secure future, 'not one ravaged by climate breakdown.'

The picture of two people is of me, Hugh Dunkerley, University and College Union Branch Secretary, and Molly Maddock, Student Union Environmental Officer. We arranged the action.