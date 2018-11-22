Chichester nursery to host fundraising festivities for Cancer Wise

Christmas cheer is set to fill a Chichester nursery to raise vital funds.

On Saturday, December 15, The Co-Operative Childcare Chichester will be hosting a charity Christmas fete.

All are invited to join in the celebrations that will run from 11am till 2pm.

There will be a wide selection of stalls that include face painting, Tombola, ‘Pin the tail on the reindeers nose’, a special visit from Father Christmas and much more.

The nursery is also opening its doors to ponies from Pagham Ponies, giving children the chance to meet the friendly animals.

Food and various refreshments will be available throughout the duration of the fete.

All funds raised from the day of festivities will support Cancer Wise, a local charity that offer free support to cancer patients, family and carers.

For further details contact 01243 536778.